After winning their debut match ceremoniously at the Tokyo Olympics, the dynamic doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, failed to create much impression on Day 3, in the much-awaited Group A Play Stage clash against the Indonesian World No. 1 duo.

Popularly known as The Minions, the combine of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon is undoubtedly the best in the business and there was no doubt that it would have been a difficult match for the young Indian pair. Losing in straight games after The Minions played an authoritative match, 21-13, 21-12, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to shrug off this loss as they meet the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy next. The World No. 10 pair from India looked very powerful in their first match at the Tokyo Olympics where they sparred off against the World No. 3 combine from Chinese Taipei - Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. However, that magic spark was clearly amiss against The Minions who did not allow Satwik-Chirag to offer too much of a threat. Especially, after Chirag hurt his foot at the net post early in the first game, the rhythm was upset of the Indian pair and the Indonesian legends took perfect advantage of that.

However, it will be very crucial for Satwik-Chirag to win their last group stage encounter against the World No. 18 British pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. Placed in the 'Group of Death', Satwik-Chirag will have no other option but to bring their A-game to the table as they take on the seasoned players.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Source: Getty)

Moreover, Satwik-Chirag will hope to bring in some of the form they exhibited in their debut match at the Olympics to their upcoming clash against the British as well. It is important for Satwik-Chirag to fare well and hand the defeat to Ben Lane and Sean Vendy as it will ensure that the duo can be in the Top 2 of Group A who will progress to the knockout stages of the Games. Currently, Satwik-Chirag are one place behind the unbeatable Minions pair.

