Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton Day 4, July 27 - Satwik/Chirag vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy - Preview, LIVE streaming, schedule, where to watch
Looking to shrug off their loss against the Minions, Satwik-Chirag will hope to resume their winning run in their encounter against the World No. 18 British duo.
After winning their debut match ceremoniously at the Tokyo Olympics, the dynamic doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, failed to create much impression on Day 3, in the much-awaited Group A Play Stage clash against the Indonesian World No. 1 duo.
Popularly known as The Minions, the combine of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon is undoubtedly the best in the business and there was no doubt that it would have been a difficult match for the young Indian pair. Losing in straight games after The Minions played an authoritative match, 21-13, 21-12, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to shrug off this loss as they meet the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy next.
The World No. 10 pair from India looked very powerful in their first match at the Tokyo Olympics where they sparred off against the World No. 3 combine from Chinese Taipei - Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. However, that magic spark was clearly amiss against The Minions who did not allow Satwik-Chirag to offer too much of a threat. Especially, after Chirag hurt his foot at the net post early in the first game, the rhythm was upset of the Indian pair and the Indonesian legends took perfect advantage of that.
However, it will be very crucial for Satwik-Chirag to win their last group stage encounter against the World No. 18 British pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. Placed in the 'Group of Death', Satwik-Chirag will have no other option but to bring their A-game to the table as they take on the seasoned players.
Moreover, Satwik-Chirag will hope to bring in some of the form they exhibited in their debut match at the Olympics to their upcoming clash against the British as well. It is important for Satwik-Chirag to fare well and hand the defeat to Ben Lane and Sean Vendy as it will ensure that the duo can be in the Top 2 of Group A who will progress to the knockout stages of the Games. Currently, Satwik-Chirag are one place behind the unbeatable Minions pair.
Satwik-Chirag have only faced Ben Lane-Sean Vendy once in their career so far and that meeting took place at the 2019 Denmark Challenge where the British pair had the last word, winning 24-22, 22-20. However, Satwik-Chirag will be looking to level up on the board as they face the World No. 18 shuttlers from Great Britain and Satwik-Chirag are also expected to have a slight upper edge as the Indians are the higher-ranked duo here at World No. 10.
Schedule and When to Watch?
The venue for all badminton events at the Tokyo Olympics is going to be the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza where all the on-court action is expected to unfurl.
Men's Doubles - Group A Play Stage
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [10] v Ben Lane/Sean Vendy not before 8:30 AM IST on July 27, 2021
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC