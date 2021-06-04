Tokyo Olympics: Badminton — 5 men's singles player to watch out for

Badminton will be featuring for the eighth time as a sporting event at the Olympics since its inception at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. This event has been dominated by the Chinese contingent, where they have won 18 out of the 34 Gold medals which had been contested till now.

At Tokyo Olympics 2020, we can see a change in results as only a couple of Chinese players are in the Top-20. On the other hand, countries like Denmark and Japan have a strong chance of finishing on the podium because their players performing consistently on the big stage.



Here, we will take a closer look at the top 5 badminton players to watch out at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Kento Momota (Japan)