Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton — 5 men's singles player to watch out for
Here, we will take a closer look at the top 5 badminton players to watch out at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Badminton will be featuring for the eighth time as a sporting event at the Olympics since its inception at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. This event has been dominated by the Chinese contingent, where they have won 18 out of the 34 Gold medals which had been contested till now.
At Tokyo Olympics 2020, we can see a change in results as only a couple of Chinese players are in the Top-20. On the other hand, countries like Denmark and Japan have a strong chance of finishing on the podium because their players performing consistently on the big stage.
Kento Momota (Japan)
Kento Momota is a Japanese badminton player who is known for his relentless style of play. He has won almost all the prestigious tournaments such as the World Championship, Asian Championship and All-England. The 26-year-old is currently ranked number one in BWF rankings and presently the player to beat on the court, making him the front-runner for Japan's maiden Gold medal at a singles event in badminton.
Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
Viktor Axelsen is a Danish badminton player who was the 2017 World Champion and also won a bronze medal in Rio Olympics 2016. The 27-year-old Danish is currently ranked number two in BWF rankings and will look to improve his last performance at Olympics by clinching Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Chou-Tien Chen (Taiwan)
Chou-Tien Chen is a Taiwanese player who became the first local shuttler in 17 years to win Men's singles title at the Chinese-Taipei open in 2016. The 31-year-old is currently ranked number four in BWF ranking, making him a good prospect for the bronze medal position based on his recent performances.
Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia):
Anthony Sinisuka Ginting is an Indonesian badminton player who had won Bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games and made a name for himself at the big stage. The 24-years-old is currently ranked number five in BWF rankings and has good chances of making it to the semi-final at least.
Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)
Lee Zii Jia is a Malaysian badminton player who had won the 2021 All England Badminton Championship recently and is expected to carry forward the legacy of three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-years-old rose to the occasion when he won gold at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019 and he is currently ranked at number 9 in BWF rankings.