Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: Indian men's and women's teams qualify by virtue of 5th and 7th World Ranks

The Indian men's and women's badminton team have sealed their spots for the biennial team championships - the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022, scheduled to be held from 8th to 15th May in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although the Indian teams comprising the likes of Lakshya Sen and Ashmita Chaliha - put up lacklustre performances at the recently concluded Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 in Shah Alam, Malaysia, which was acting as a qualifier for the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals as well, the Indian teams came through based on their world rankings.

Only 16 countries from 5 continents are selected for this prestigious event.



While the men's side is ranked higher at World No. 5 and is just below, Indonesia, Japan, Denmark and Chinese Taipei on the list, the women's side is ranked at World No. 7 for the tournament and has Japan, Korea, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Denmark above them.

In the last edition of the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, India's campaign had come to a close at the quarter-finals for both teams when the men lost to Denmark and the women lost to Japan. However, it marked the first time in 11 years that the men's team had made it to the knockout stages. The women have 2 bronzes from the Uber Cup so far - in 2014 and 2016.

