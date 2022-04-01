Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India handed easy draw; good chances of reaching quarters

The Indian men's and women's badminton teams have been handed a relatively easy draw for the upcoming Thomas & Uber Cup Finals scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand from 8th to 15th May 2022.

The draw for the biennial men's and women's badminton team world championships took place today and has India placed in easy groups, making it comfortable for them to reach the quarter-final stages at least, in both the Thomas & Uber Cup events.

The Indian men's team have been drawn in Group C alongside Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada, while the Uber Cup team is in Group D with South Korea, Canada and the United States, to worry about.

The group stages shouldn't be too much trouble for the Indian badminton team given that they have avoided major threats like China, Japan and Denmark.



The Thomas & Uber Cup was last played in Aarhus, Denmark in October 2021 after the event got postponed in 2020. On that occasion, India had sent in a mixed team of youngsters and veterans alike who progressed till the last eight but lost to hosts Denmark 3-1 in the Thomas Cup and the women's team lost 3-0 to a dominant Japanese side at the last edition of the Uber Cup.

This time around too, India's chances of making it till the quarters are highly feasible given the current streak Indian badminton is enjoying. Divided into four groups consisting of four countries each, the top two teams are expected to progress to the knockout stages, which are the quarters.

Each tie will see three singles and two doubles matches being played in a best-of-five format.

So far, India has won 3 bronze medals in Uber Cup in 1957, 2014 and 2016 while at the Thomas Cup, 3 more bronzes have come from 1952, 1955 and 1979. However, the wait has been long for India to medal again at this prestigious team tournament and given the decent draw they have been handed, India's chances to shine in Bangkok seem very likely.

Historically speaking, the Thomas Cup has been the most successful for Indonesia with 14 title wins while it is Japan who dominates at the Uber Cup, having won 15 times and once more, they will be the ones to watch out for in the upcoming edition.

Here's the official draw for the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022:

Thomas Cup:

Group A: Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore



Group B: Denmark, China, France, Algeria



Group C: Chinese Taipei, India, Germany, Canada



Group D: Japan, Malaysia, England, New Zealand



Uber Cup:



Group A: Japan, Indonesia, France, Germany



Group B: China, Chinese Taipei, Spain, Australia



Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia, Egypt



Group D: South Korea, India, Canada, USA