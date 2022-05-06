Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: All you need to know - Squad, Schedule, Where to watch and Live Stream details

The prestigious Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 is all set to begin on 8th May at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand where our Indian shuttlers will look to put their best foot forward and aim for a medal from the biennial World Team Championships.

While the men's side looks fairly formidable with a balanced mix of seasoned players for the Thomas Cup, the women's side will be depending heavily on double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to see them through to the knockout stages of the Uber Cup.

In the previous edition of the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, both the Indian men's and women's teams made an exit in the quarter-final stages and returned without a medal from the event.

However, there are high hopes from the Thomas Cup this year with in-form Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and BAI Selection Trials revelation Priyanshu Rajawat present on the squad. Additionally, HS Prannoy and the doubles pairs of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud are also there to add weight to the campaign.

Moreover, India has been handed a relatively easy draw for the Thomas Cup with Germany, Canada and Chinese Taipei to worry about only in the group stage matches, making their path to the knockouts simple. The last time India won a medal at the Thomas Cup, it was in 1979.



For the Uber Cup, India does not have to cross paths with the defending champions China in the group stages. Led by PV Sindhu, who is in red-hot form after a bronze medal finish at the Badminton Asia Championships, the Uber Cup squad of India has a lot of youngsters and debutants like 14-year-old Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap and the likes of Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Shruti Mishra in the mix.

As for the draw, India is placed in Group D and will face off against Canada, USA and Korea in the group stages. Out of these countries, Korea will prove to be the most challenging for the women's team. India's last medal at the Uber Cup came in 2016 when they won a bronze on making it to the semi-finals.

All you need to know about Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022:

Tournament Name: TotalEnergies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022

Edition: 32nd Thomas Cup, 29th Uber Cup

Category: World Team Championships

Dates: 8th to 15th May 2022

Venue: Impact Arena

City: Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Thailand

Thomas Cup Squad - India: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Vishnu Vardhan Goud, Krishna Prasad Panjala

Uber Cup Squad - India: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra, Ritika Thaker, Simran Singhi, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand (injured)



Schedule for Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022:

May 8th: India v Germany (Group C - Thomas Cup), India v Canada (Group D - Uber Cup)

May 9th: India v Canada (Group C - Thomas Cup)

May 10th: India v USA (Group D - Uber Cup)

May 11th: India v Chinese Taipei (Group C - Thomas Cup), Korea v India (Group D - Uber Cup)

May 12th: Quarter-finals



May 13th: Semi-finals

May 14th: Uber Cup Final

May 15th: Thomas Cup Final

Where to watch the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022?

The Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 will be shown on Voot Select from 8th May to 15th May.

Sports18 is also expected to telecast the event.

One can also live stream the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 on BWF's official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

When to watch the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022?



The group stage matches are expected to occur from 7:30 AM onwards IST.

The timings will vary for the various days.



