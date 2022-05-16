After Thomas Cup win, Satwik-Chirag pull out of Thailand Open

The leading Indian men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the upcoming Thailand Open 2022. The other Indians to have withdrawn from the event includes, Sameer Verma and women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

While Satwik-Chirag have withdrawn from the event, the singles stars Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy have decided to carry on in the Super 500 event. The pair of Satwik and Chirag was a vital cog in the wheel of India's successful Thomas Cup campaign, winning five out of their six matches in Bangkok.

Here are the list of Indians who will be in action at the Thailand Open 2022:

Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma, Kiran George, Shubhankar Dey, Priyanshu Rajawat

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chahila, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles

Dhurv-Arjun, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan, Ishaan-Sai, Shyam-Sunjith, Attri-Reddy, Vasantha-Ashith

Women's Doubles

Ashwini-Shikha, Haritha-Ashna, Unnati-Palak

Mixed Doubles

Ishaan-Tanisha, Venkat-Juhi, Sumeeth-Ashwini, Raju-Jamaludeen, Sunjith-Gowri