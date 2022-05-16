CWG Begin In
Badminton

After Thomas Cup win, Satwik-Chirag pull out of Thailand Open

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the upcoming Thailand Open 2022.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo at the Thomas Cup 2022 finals
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-16T16:34:26+05:30

The leading Indian men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the upcoming Thailand Open 2022. The other Indians to have withdrawn from the event includes, Sameer Verma and women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

While Satwik-Chirag have withdrawn from the event, the singles stars Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy have decided to carry on in the Super 500 event. The pair of Satwik and Chirag was a vital cog in the wheel of India's successful Thomas Cup campaign, winning five out of their six matches in Bangkok.

Here are the list of Indians who will be in action at the Thailand Open 2022:

Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma, Kiran George, Shubhankar Dey, Priyanshu Rajawat

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chahila, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles

Dhurv-Arjun, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan, Ishaan-Sai, Shyam-Sunjith, Attri-Reddy, Vasantha-Ashith

Women's Doubles

Ashwini-Shikha, Haritha-Ashna, Unnati-Palak

Mixed Doubles

Ishaan-Tanisha, Venkat-Juhi, Sumeeth-Ashwini, Raju-Jamaludeen, Sunjith-Gowri

Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
