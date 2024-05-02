Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Thomas Cup LIVE: India takes on China in tight quarterfinals- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarter-final clash between India and China in Thomas Cup 2024.
Thomas Cup LIVE: Defending champions India will take on China in the quarter-final of Thomas Cup 2024 after finishing second in Group C after losing 1-4 against Indonesia.
In an interesting team selection, the Indian team is fielding Kiran George in the third men's single instead of higher-ranked Kidambi Srikanth.
Fixtures of the match- 2:30 PM IST
MS1- HS Prannoy v Shi Yu Qi
MD1- Satwik-Chirag v Liang-Wang
MS2- Lakshya Sen v Li Shi Feng
MD2- Dhruv/Pratheek v He/Ren
MS3- Kiran George v Lu Guang Zu
Live Updates
2024-05-02 08:21:49
- 2 May 2024 8:31 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas Cup quarter-final.
Indian men's team will take on China in their quest of the title defence.
