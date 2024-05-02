Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Thomas Cup LIVE: India takes on China in tight quarterfinals- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarter-final clash between India and China in Thomas Cup 2024.

Thomas Cup LIVE: India takes on China in tight quarterfinals- Blog, Scores, Updates
X

HS Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag will be key for India in the Thomas Cup quarter-final against China. (Photo Credits: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 May 2024 8:31 AM GMT

Thomas Cup LIVE: Defending champions India will take on China in the quarter-final of Thomas Cup 2024 after finishing second in Group C after losing 1-4 against Indonesia.

In an interesting team selection, the Indian team is fielding Kiran George in the third men's single instead of higher-ranked Kidambi Srikanth.

Fixtures of the match- 2:30 PM IST

MS1- HS Prannoy v Shi Yu Qi

MD1- Satwik-Chirag v Liang-Wang

MS2- Lakshya Sen v Li Shi Feng

MD2- Dhruv/Pratheek v He/Ren

MS3- Kiran George v Lu Guang Zu

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-05-02 08:21:49
BadmintonBadminton World FederationHS PrannoyLakshya SenSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X