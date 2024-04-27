Thomas Cup: Defending champion India makes a winning start against Thailand

Indian men's badminton team started their title defence of the Thomas Cup with a dominating win against Thailand in the first group game of the tournament on Saturday.

India defeated Thailand 4-1 and is currently placed second in the Group C points table behind Indonesia.

Taking the court in the first match, HS Prannoy was up against reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Despite starting well in the first game and having a lead of 20-17, Prannoy allowed Vitidsarn to make a comeback and conceded the first game 20-22.

He looked out of sorts in the second game and Vitidsarn won the first match to give Thailand a 1-0 lead.

In the second match, world number one men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled out for 65 minutes against the world number 52 pair Peeratchai Sukhpun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.

Satwik-Chirag won 21-19, 19-21, 21-12 to make it 1-1.

A MERRY START START FOR 🇮🇳🏸💥



Both 🇮🇳 men's and women's team register dominating 4️⃣-1️⃣ wins over 🇹🇭 and 🇨🇦 respectively on day 1 of the #ThomasUberCup2024! 💪



Ashmita Chaliha stole the limelight as she stunned WR no. 2️⃣5️⃣ Michelle Li in the very first tie. pic.twitter.com/xsmdPr2HUZ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 27, 2024

Lakshya Sen fought another lengthy battle of 63 minutes against Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul and defeated him 21-12, 19-21, 21-16 to give India the lead.



The second Indian men's doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila tamed Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon 21-19 21-15 to seal the tie in India's favour.



In the inconsequential final match of the tie, Kidambi Srikanth made short work of Saran Jamsri 21-9 21-5 in just 29 minutes.

Earlier, the Indian women's team recorded a convincing win in the Uber Cup defeating Canada 4-1 in the first group tie.

The Indian women will play Singapore in their next Group A tie in the Uber Cup, while the men's team will be up against England in their second fixture on Monday.