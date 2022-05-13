Thomas Cup 2022: Indian men's badminton team's road to first-ever final

A mind-boggling display of nerves by the Indian male shuttlers saw them reaching the final of the Thomas Cup for the first time in the 73-year history of the tournament on Friday. The team led by men's singles players Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Denmark by 3-2 in a tightly fought contest to reach the final.

INDIA IS IN THE THOMAS CUP FINALS!!🔥



India defeats Denmark 3-2 after a nerve-wrecking semifinal with HS Prannoy once again killing it in the decider!#Thomascup2022 pic.twitter.com/IZB8SnHXjf — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 13, 2022

Here we look at India's road to the final of the Thomas Cup 2022.



Group Stages:

India vs Germany - 8th May 2022: India beat Germany by 5-0.

India vs Canada - 9th May 2022: India beat Canada by 5-0

India vs Chinese Taipei - 11th May 2022: India lose 2-3 in the final group stage match.

Quarter-finals:

India created history in the quarter-finals as HS Prannoy led the team to the pages of history as the team entered the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup for the first-time since 1979, ending a 43-year-long wait and subsequently, confirming the bronze medal for India. They beat Malaysia by 3-2.

Semi-finals:

India beat Denmark in a scintillating semi-final showdown on Friday evening to make their way into the final for the first time in 73 years and confirmed at least the silver medal for themselves.

India will meet Indonesia on Sunday in the final of the Thomas Cup.