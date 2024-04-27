Badminton
Thomas and Uber Cup Live: Ashmita wins, Indian women lead 3-0 vs Canada - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch live updates of Indian men's and women's teams' group stage ties at the Thomas and Uber Cup in Chengdu, China.
Thomas and Uber Cup Live: The Indian men's and women's badminton teams will kickstart their campaign at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024, with their first group stage ties against Thailand and Canada respectively in Chengdu, China on Saturday.
Defending champions, the Indian men's team entered the Thomas Cup with their full-strength team, aiming for the title defence. Meanwhile, Asian champions, the Indian women's team has chosen a pretty young squad for the Uber Cup.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 27 April 2024 7:23 AM GMT
Canadian pair takes a decent lead at the mid-game interval
Game-1: Simran-Ritika 8-11 Jackie-Crystal
- 27 April 2024 7:11 AM GMT
Tie Score:- India 3-0 Canada
India clinches the tie with an unassailable 3-0 lead over Canada
WS1:- Ashmita Chaliha 26-24, 24-22 Michelle Li
WD1:- Priya Devi-Shruti Mishra 21-12, 21-10 Catherine Choi-Jeslyn Chow
WS2 - Isharani Baruah 21-13, 21-12 Wen Yu Zhang
- 27 April 2024 7:07 AM GMT
Isharani wins the second game after few accurate drop shots on net
Game-2: Isharani Baruah 21-12 Wen yu Zhang
- 27 April 2024 7:02 AM GMT
Isharani is just 5 points away from clinching the tie for India
Game-2: Isharani Baruah 16-10 Wen yu Zhang
- 27 April 2024 7:00 AM GMT
Isharani goes into mid-game with another massive lead
Game-2: Isharani Baruah 11-5 Wen yu Zhang
- 27 April 2024 6:59 AM GMT
Isharani goes into second mid-game interval with a massive lead
Game-2: Isharani Baruah 8-4 Wen yu Zhang
- 27 April 2024 6:57 AM GMT
Continuous sideline error from Zahng, Isharani extends the lead
Game-2: Isharani Baruah 8-4 Wen yu Zhang
- 27 April 2024 6:55 AM GMT
Zhang finds the net on a drive return, early lead for Isharani
Game-2: Isharani Baruah 5-3 Wen yu Zhang
- 27 April 2024 6:51 AM GMT
Isharani takes the first game comfortably
Game-1: Isharani Baruah 21-13 Wen yu Zhang