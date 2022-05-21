Badminton
Thailand Open 2022, Semifinals LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei — Scores, Results, Updates, Medal
PV Sindhu will take on the reigning Olympic champion from China, Chen Yufei, for a place in the finals of the Thailand Open 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!
2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, seeded sixth will take on reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open and hope to keep India's hope for gold alive from the BWF Super 500 tournament.
Their last meeting was in 2019 and it has been a while since the duo have clashed, but Sindhu leads their head-to-head at 6-4.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 21 May 2022 5:11 AM GMT
Sindhu met Chen Yufei last in 2019
Sindhu dominates Chen Yufei in the head to head but their last meeting took place in 2019 - and it has been a while.
In the meantime, the World No. 4 Yufei has bagged an Olympic gold from Tokyo while Sindhu got a bronze - her second overall Olympic medal.
En route to the semis, Sindhu also saw off World Champion Akane Yamaguchi and therefore will be coming into this match, quite confident.
- 21 May 2022 5:02 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to a beautiful Saturday as we get ready for a blockbuster clash!
PV Sindhu is the only remaining Indian shuttler and she will have to put her best foot forward as she takes on Olympic champion Chen Yufei today in the semi-finals!