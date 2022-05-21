CWG Begin In
Badminton

Thailand Open 2022, Semifinals LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei — Scores, Results, Updates, Medal

PV Sindhu will take on the reigning Olympic champion from China, Chen Yufei, for a place in the finals of the Thailand Open 2022. Follow LIVE.

PV Sindhu will take on Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022
PV Sindhu will take on Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 (Source: BAC, Getty)

By

Sohinee

Updated: 2022-05-21T10:54:36+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!

2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, seeded sixth will take on reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open and hope to keep India's hope for gold alive from the BWF Super 500 tournament.

Their last meeting was in 2019 and it has been a while since the duo have clashed, but Sindhu leads their head-to-head at 6-4.

Follow all badminton updates live:

