Thailand Open 2024 Live: Satwik-Chirag in action at the semis - Blog, Scores, Updates

Thailand Open 2024 Live: Top Indian doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action at the semifinals of Thailand Open in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

They will face the lower ranked Chinese Taipei pairing of Ming Che Lu and Tang Kai Wei. In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will face the first seeded home favourite Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand.

Catch all the live action here: