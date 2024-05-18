Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Thailand Open 2024 Live: Satwik-Chirag in action at the semis - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the semifinals of the Thailand Open 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 May 2024 8:00 AM GMT

Thailand Open 2024 Live: Top Indian doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action at the semifinals of Thailand Open in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

They will face the lower ranked Chinese Taipei pairing of Ming Che Lu and Tang Kai Wei. In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will face the first seeded home favourite Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand.

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2024-05-18 07:50:20
BadmintonSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
