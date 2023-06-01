Thailand Open R16 LIVE: Lakshya, Saina in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

After a topsy turvy run in the Round of 32, a total of five Indians have made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2023.

Indians in action today:

Men's Singles: Kiran George, Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles: Ashmita Chaliha, Saina Nehwal

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty



