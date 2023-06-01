Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Thailand Open R16 LIVE: Lakshya, Saina in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from R16 of the Thailand Open 2023.
After a topsy turvy run in the Round of 32, a total of five Indians have made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2023.
Indians in action today:
Men's Singles: Kiran George, Lakshya Sen
Women's Singles: Ashmita Chaliha, Saina Nehwal
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
Live Updates
2023-06-01 04:28:48
- 1 Jun 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Kiran George with the lead
A slender 4-3 lead for Kiran George to start the proceedings.
- 1 Jun 2023 5:09 AM GMT
Kiran George in action!
Kiran George, who took down World Number 9 in R32 yesterday, is the first Indian in action today. He is up against Weng Hong Yang on court number 2.
- 1 Jun 2023 4:33 AM GMT
Gooood Morninggg!
Welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Round of 16 of the 2023 Thailand Open.
Stay tuned!
Next Story