Badminton

Thailand Open 2024: Ashwini-Tanisha, Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch all the Live action from the quarterfinals action at the Thailand Open Super 500 Tournament on Friday.

Satwik-Chirag and Ashwini-Tanisha in action at the quarters of Thailand Open 2024 (Photo Credit: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 May 2024 9:41 AM GMT

Thailand Open 2024 Live: Top Indian doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in action at the quarterfinals of Thailand Open in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will face the Korean pairing while Meiraba Luwang is the only singles player still left in the tournament from India.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-05-17 08:30:04
BadmintonThailand OpenSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
