Badminton
Thailand Open 2024: Ashwini-Tanisha, Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the Live action from the quarterfinals action at the Thailand Open Super 500 Tournament on Friday.
Thailand Open 2024 Live: Top Indian doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in action at the quarterfinals of Thailand Open in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.
In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will face the Korean pairing while Meiraba Luwang is the only singles player still left in the tournament from India.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-05-17 08:30:04
- 17 May 2024 9:41 AM GMT
A net kill from Tanisha to take the first game with a comfortable score line
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 21-15 Lee-Shin
- 17 May 2024 9:39 AM GMT
A good interception on net from Tanisha, just 3 points away from taking the set
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 18-13 Lee-Shin
- 17 May 2024 9:37 AM GMT
The Indians wins few quick points to extend their lead to a very big one
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 15-10 Lee-Shin
- 17 May 2024 9:34 AM GMT
A good defensive block shot from Tanisha to went into mid-game with a decent lead
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 11-8 Lee-Shin
- 17 May 2024 9:30 AM GMT
The Indian pair makes a good comeback to take the lead in the match
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 6-4 Lee-Shin
- 17 May 2024 9:27 AM GMT
Tanisha finds the net after a big rally, trails by 3 in the start of the game
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 0-3 Lee-Shin
