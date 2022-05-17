Badminton
Thailand Open 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream
All you need to know about the Thailand Open that will see a host of Indian players competing in 5 different categories
With India riding on a badminton high this past week, the stream of tournaments continues as a majority of the squad remains in Thailand to compete in the Thailand open 2022. There are certain withdrawals such as Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty who will not be competing in the men's doubles event. We take a look at the Indian squad and all you need to know about this tournament.
The tournament is a BWF 500 with a total prize pool of $360,000.
Schedule
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
First Round: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, May 19, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, May 20, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Finals: Sunday, May 22, 2022
Live Stream
The BWF website will have live scores for all matches along with statistics and updates on qualifications as well. From the quarterfinals onwards, VOOT Select will stream the matches.
Squad
Men's singles
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma. Qualifiers: Subhankar Dey, Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat.
Women's singles
PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal. Qualifiers: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya.
Men's doubles
Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy, Ishaan Bhatnagar- K Sai Pratheek, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila. Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith Qualifiers: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha-Ashith Surya.
Women's doubles
Ashwini Bhat K.-Shikha Gautam, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan-Ashna Roy, Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda
Mixed doubles
B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Raju Mohamed Rehan-Jamaludeen Anees Kowsar, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan. Qualifiers: S. Sunjith-TR Gowri Krishna.