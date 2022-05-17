Thailand Open 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

With India riding on a badminton high this past week, the stream of tournaments continues as a majority of the squad remains in Thailand to compete in the Thailand open 2022. There are certain withdrawals such as Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty who will not be competing in the men's doubles event. We take a look at the Indian squad and all you need to know about this tournament.

The tournament is a BWF 500 with a total prize pool of $360,000.

Schedule

Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

First Round: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Second Round: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Quarterfinals: Friday, May 20, 2022

Semifinals: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Finals: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Live Stream

The BWF website will have live scores for all matches along with statistics and updates on qualifications as well. From the quarterfinals onwards, VOOT Select will stream the matches.

Squad



Men's singles

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma. Qualifiers: Subhankar Dey, Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat.

Women's singles

PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal. Qualifiers: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya.

Men's doubles

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy, Ishaan Bhatnagar- K Sai Pratheek, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila. Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith Qualifiers: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha-Ashith Surya.

Women's doubles

Ashwini Bhat K.-Shikha Gautam, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan-Ashna Roy, Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda

Mixed doubles

B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Raju Mohamed Rehan-Jamaludeen Anees Kowsar, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan. Qualifiers: S. Sunjith-TR Gowri Krishna.

