Badminton
Thailand Open 2022 LIVE: PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals — HIGHLIGHTS
PV Sindhu is the only remaining Indian shuttler in the Thailand Open 2022. She progresses to the quarter-finals.
Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu remains the only hope for India at the Thailand Open 2022. Sindhu moves into the quarter-finals on Thursday after beating Korea's Yu Jin Sim 21-16, 21-13 at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!
Earlier in the day, Malvika Bansod lost in three games to Line Christophersen, 16-21, 21-14, 21-14. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth has also withdrawn from the Thailand Open and has been given a walkover after a hectic Thomas Cup campaign. The pairs of f Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam also lost.
Live Updates
- 19 May 2022 12:02 PM GMT
PV Sindhu reaches the quarter-finals of Thailand Open
A drop shot close to the net, and PV Sindhu comfortably bags the match and progresses to the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open by beating Yu Jin Sim 21-16, 21-13.
- 19 May 2022 12:00 PM GMT
Match point for Sindhu.
- 19 May 2022 11:57 AM GMT
Another point for Sindhu, she steams out the Korean and ends it with a deadly smash.
- 19 May 2022 11:56 AM GMT
Sindhu comfortably leads at 15-9 in the second game.
- 19 May 2022 11:54 AM GMT
In second game, Sindhu leads 11-8
It's the mid-game interval. Jin Sim against hits it wide to give Sindhu a three-point edge.
- 19 May 2022 11:51 AM GMT
A series of errors by Jin Sim keeps Sindhu always on top. The Indian now leads by 9-6.
- 19 May 2022 11:50 AM GMT
Sindhu roars to take this point pushing the Korean back and forth and leads 7-5.
- 19 May 2022 11:47 AM GMT
Sindhu leads by 5-2
A long rally unfolding here and Sindhu keeps it within the sidelines which the Korean failed to reach.
- 19 May 2022 11:46 AM GMT
Jin SIm closes in at 2-4.
- 19 May 2022 11:45 AM GMT
Sindhu leads by 2-0 in the second game. She forces Jin Sim to hit it on the net after a series of body smashes towards her opponent.