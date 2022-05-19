CWG Begin In
Badminton

Thailand Open 2022 LIVE: PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals — HIGHLIGHTS

PV Sindhu is the only remaining Indian shuttler in the Thailand Open 2022. She progresses to the quarter-finals.

PV Sindhu
X

PV Sindhu (Source: AFP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-19T17:35:21+05:30

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu remains the only hope for India at the Thailand Open 2022. Sindhu moves into the quarter-finals on Thursday after beating Korea's Yu Jin Sim 21-16, 21-13 at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!

Earlier in the day, Malvika Bansod lost in three games to Line Christophersen, 16-21, 21-14, 21-14. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth has also withdrawn from the Thailand Open and has been given a walkover after a hectic Thomas Cup campaign. The pairs of f Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam also lost.

Follow all badminton highlights here:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Kidambi Srikanth PV Sindhu 
