Thailand Open 2022 LIVE: PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals — HIGHLIGHTS

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu remains the only hope for India at the Thailand Open 2022. Sindhu moves into the quarter-finals on Thursday after beating Korea's Yu Jin Sim 21-16, 21-13 at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!

Earlier in the day, Malvika Bansod lost in three games to Line Christophersen, 16-21, 21-14, 21-14. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth has also withdrawn from the Thailand Open and has been given a walkover after a hectic Thomas Cup campaign. The pairs of f Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam also lost.



