Badminton

Thailand Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag play in their fourth final- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final of Thailand Open 2024.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Badminton
X

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Source: BAI) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 May 2024 5:52 AM GMT

Thailand Open LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in the final of the Thailand Open and have their eyes firmly set on pocketing their 2nd World Tour title of 2024.

They will play Chen B.Y. and Lin Y. of China.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-05-19 04:44:03
Badminton World FederationBadmintonChirag ShettySatwiksairaj Rankireddy
