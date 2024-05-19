Thailand Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag play in their fourth final- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results

Badminton
Thailand Open LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in the final of the Thailand Open and have their eyes firmly set on pocketing their 2nd World Tour title of 2024.
They will play Chen B.Y. and Lin Y. of China.
Live Updates
- 19 May 2024 5:52 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lead 13-9
Reddy with a booming smash from the baseline.
He's has very limited chances to do so but pulls one out now.
Great to watch!
- 19 May 2024 5:51 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lead 11-9
The Chinese have studied the Indians rather well.
Three points in a row for them now.
Most of the points today have played out around the net.
Quick exchanges, short points and very few big kills from the baseline.
- 19 May 2024 5:49 AM GMT
- 19 May 2024 5:48 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lead 11-6
Satwik-Chirag's big-hitting is unstoppable today.
They lead at the interval in game #2 now.
They've had very few chances to display their smashes from the baseline but when presented with the opportunity, they've cashed in.
- 19 May 2024 5:45 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lead 8-3
This running away from the Chinese now.
The Indians are confident now and are clearly pulling up a big lead.
- 19 May 2024 5:44 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lead 6-3
Its all net-play at the moment.
The Indians are catching their opponents off-guard with quick hands at the net.
They just aren't allowing the Chinese to hand down big smashes from the baseline.
- 19 May 2024 5:41 AM GMT
2-2
A brisk start in game #2 for the Indian pair with plenty of drop shots.
- 19 May 2024 5:40 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag win crucial moments in game #1
There was a rather long rally that Satwik-Chirag won to make it 10-10 and that clearly turned the tide in that first game.
- 19 May 2024 5:38 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag win the 1st game 21-15!
The Chinese tested the Indians leading into the first breather but thereafter, the Indians switched gears and dominated the latter half to pocket this first game of the final.
- 19 May 2024 5:37 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lead 19-15
Smashes from the back of the court followed by a drop shot that draws an error from the Chinese and now the 1st game is within sight for Satwik-Chirag.