Thailand Open 2024: Joy for Satwik-Chirag in happy hunting-ground

When Satwik-Chirag walked into the arena for the final of the Thailand Open 2024, they were greeted by a warm round of applause from the crowd.

Even the loyal fans rooting for the Chinese pair of Chen-Liu knew that the Indians were formidable and favourites going into the final.



And when the Indian duo sprinted to a 4-1 lead in the opening game, a dominant victory appeared to be on the cards.



A spirited effort



But Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi weren’t playing second fiddle just yet. They clawed their way back, keeping pace with the Indians with strong footwork and quick hands at the net.

And going into the first interval, Chen-Liu led 11-10 and appeared to have gained the initiative.



Rankireddy wasn’t allowed to hit his booming smashes from the baseline and Chirag was confined to the net.



The Indians now had their work cut out.



A turn-around



Emerging after the interval in game one, the Indians appeared rejuvenated.

Despite the exchanges being quick and rallies short, Satwik-Chirag forced errors and began gaining momentum.



With smashes from back of the court at every given opportunity stunning the Chinese, the Indians opened up a 19-15 lead. Thereafter, they needed just one-point to close out the first game 21-15.



On cruise-mode



When the second game began, the Chinese were expected to mount a fightback. And when they levelled the scores at 2-2, fans expected a resurgence.

But there wasn’t one in sight.



Satwik-Chirag pulled away to an 8-3 lead and subsequently, led 11-6 at the interval.



Unable to force the initiative with net-play, the Chinese now pushed the Indian pair to the baseline. But this ploy backfired as Rankireddy began to put his trademark smashes to good effect.



At 19-15, the game was in the bag and any signs of a fightback was soon snuffed out as the Indians closed out the second game without conceding any more points.



Another feather in the cap



With this 21-15, 21-15 scoreline, Satwik-Chirag bagged their 2nd Thailand Open, 4th Super 500 title and an 8th BWF World Tour Title.

They were tested a tad bit in the opening game but came through unscathed in the final.



Also, the fact that they didn’t drop a single game through the course of the tournament spoke volumes of their dominance of the Thailand Open 2024.



Speaking after the match, Chirag and Satwik thanked the crowd.



“Bangkok has always been special for us. We have won here before and in the Thomas Cup as well,” said Chirag.



And the icing on the cake was the fact that the victory now enables this dynamic-due to climb atop the live doubles world rankings yet again.