Preview: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag set to shine as Thailand Open begins

The upcoming 2024 edition of the Thailand Open is highly anticipated, especially with a notable contingent of Indian players set to participate.

Leading the men's singles category is H.S. Prannoy, aiming to use this tournament to further his preparations for the Paris Olympics. Top-seeded doubles pair Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty are also poised to make their mark.

Making their return after missing out on the Uber Cup, the women's duo of Aswini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto are eager to compete and prepare for the Paris showdown.

Joining them are other Indian shuttlers including Kiran George, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, and the doubles duo Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, all ready to showcase their skills on the international stage.

﻿Indians participating in the Thailand Open:

﻿Men's singles qualifiers: Shashwat Dalal, M.L Maisnam, S. Shankar Muthuswamy Subramanian, Ayush Shetty, Karthikey Gulshan Kumar, Ravi.

Women's singles qualifiers: Nikki Rapria.

Men's doubles qualifiers: Vimalraj Annadurai and Mauryan Karthikeyan.

Men's singles main draw: Prannoy H.S, Kiran George, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran.

Women's singles main draw: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Imad Farooqui Samiya, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda.

Men's doubles main draw: Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty.

Women's doubles main draw: Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda, Tanisha Crasto and Aswini Ponappa, Nikki Napria and Nishu Napria, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda.

Mixed doubles main draw: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, Reddy Sumeeth and Reddy Sikki.

﻿India's fixtures at the Thailand Open:

14th May:

Nikki Rapria vs Saloni Samirbhai Mehta (Hong Kong) (WS Qualifier)

Reddy B. Sumeeth and Reddy Sikki vs Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas (Indonesia) (XD)

Ayush Shetty vs Puritat Arree (Thailand) (MS qualifier)

Vimalraj Annadurai and Mauryan Kathiravan vs Beh Chun Meng and Goh Boon Zhe (Malaysia) (MD qualifier)

S. Shankar Muthuswamy vs Ong Zhen Yi (Malaysia) (MS qualifier)

Shashwat Dalal vs M.L Maiswam (MS qualifier)

Karthikey Gulshan Kumar vs Ravi (MS qualifier)

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath vs Tanakorn Meechai and Fungfa K (Thailand) (XD)

﻿Where to watch:

﻿The Toyota Thailand Open 2024 will be telecasted on Sports18 and Voot Select along with live streaming on the JioCinema app.

