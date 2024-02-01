Badminton
Thailand Masters: Treesa-Gayatri into Quarters; Mithun upsets Kidambi
Tressa and Gayatri saved 7 game points to clinch a big victory against compatriots Ashwini and Tanisha in the round of 16.
The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand showed great resilience and booked their place in the quarterfinals of Thailand Masters Super 300 after winning an all-Indian affair at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Mithun Manjunath defeated the senior home compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in a three-game (21-9, 13-21, 21-17) and booked a place in the quarterfinal. This was Mithun's second international victory over Kidambi in the second meeting, the last one was also a three-game match in the Singapore Open 2022.
The first game was very one-sided as world no.63 Mithun troubled Kidambi with his deceptive shots and took it comfortably in the end with 21-9. Ranked 24 in the world, Kidambi bounced back in the second game with his attacking gameplay and hard smashes and quickly wrapped the game 21-13.
Although, the third game was very close as both the players were trying for overwhelming shots and making mistakes in executing, in the end the youngster took it 21-17 because of many unforced errors by Kidambi.
Mithun will play Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals tomorrow to make a deep run into the tournament.
On the other hand, Sankar Subramanian Muthusamy lost very easily in the straight-game (9-21, 11-21) affair with the defending champion Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei.
The best match of the day was another all-Indian affair in the women's doubles category where the youngsters Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand took a straight-game affair (21-15, 24-22) with Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.
The match ended in straight games but it was a dramatic finish at the end that caught the eye when Ashwini-Tanisha were leading 20-15 in the second game but Treesa's powerful smashes and Gayatri's excellent net skills took the game to deuce with 20-20.
Ashwini-Tanisha gets two more opportunities to take the game (21-20, 22-21) but could not convert and in the end, the young Indian pair came on top after saving seven match points and booked a place in the quarterfinals.
They will face the fourth-seeded Indonesian pair of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi in tomorrow's quarterfinal clash.
In the women's singles category, Ashmita Chaliha takes a three-game (21-12, 15-21, 21-17) win over Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 clash. She will play Ester Nurumi tri Wardoyo of Indonesia in tomorrow's quarter-final clash.
Another singles player, Malvika Bansod loses out (22-24, 7-21) to the world no.19, Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in her second round clash.