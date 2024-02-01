Badminton
Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth loses out, Treesa-Gayatri into Quarters- Highlights
Catch the highlights of Indian players' performances in the Round of 16 at Thailand Masters on Thursday.
Mithun Manjunath upsets the senior home-compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in a three-game (21-9, 13-21, 21-17) and books a place in the quarterfinal. He will play Mark Caljouw of Netherlands in the quarter-finals tomorrow.
On the other hand, Sankar Subramanian Muthusamy lost very easily in the straight-game (9-21, 11-21) affair with the defending champion Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand saves seven match points to clinch a straight-game (21-15, 24-22) win against Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in round of 16 at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament.
In women singles, Malvika Bansod loses out (22-24, 7-21) to a tough player, the world no.19 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the second round clash
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2024 11:05 AM GMT
Ashmita Chaliha books her spot in the quarterfinals with a three-game win
Ashmita Chaliha takes a three-game (21-12, 15-21, 21-17) win over Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 clash at the Thailand Masters Super 300 Tournament.
She will play Ester Nurumi tri Wardoyo of Indonesia in the quarter-final clash tomorrow.
- 1 Feb 2024 10:07 AM GMT
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand into the quarter-finals
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand saves seven match points to clinch a straight-game (21-15, 24-22) win against Ashwini Tanisha in round of 16 at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament.
- 1 Feb 2024 10:03 AM GMT
They saved another match point to take it to deuce again
Game-2: Ashwini-Tanisha 21-21 Treesa-Gayatri
- 1 Feb 2024 10:01 AM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri saves 5 match points to take the game to deuce
Game-2: Ashwini-Tanisha 20-20 Treesa-Gayatri
- 1 Feb 2024 9:58 AM GMT
Ashwini-Tanisha three points away from the game
Game-2: Ashwini-Tanisha 18-15 Treesa-Gayatri
- 1 Feb 2024 9:56 AM GMT
Treesa finds the net on a drop shot, gives the lead to Ashwini-Tanisha
Game-2: Ashwini-Tanisha 15-13 Treesa-Gayatri
- 1 Feb 2024 9:52 AM GMT
Six straight points after the break for Tressa-Gayatri, equals the score
Game-2: Ashwini-Tanisha 11-11 Treesa-Gayatri
- 1 Feb 2024 9:50 AM GMT
A backhand smash from Gayatri, reduces the deficit
Game-2: Ashwini-Tanisha 11-8 Treesa-Gayatri