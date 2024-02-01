Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth loses out, Treesa-Gayatri into Quarters- Highlights

Mithun Manjunath upsets the senior home-compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in a three-game (21-9, 13-21, 21-17) and books a place in the quarterfinal. He will play Mark Caljouw of Netherlands in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

On the other hand, Sankar Subramanian Muthusamy lost very easily in the straight-game (9-21, 11-21) affair with the defending champion Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand saves seven match points to clinch a straight-game (21-15, 24-22) win against Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in round of 16 at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament.

In women singles, Malvika Bansod loses out (22-24, 7-21) to a tough player, the world no.19 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the second round clash

