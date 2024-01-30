Badminton
Thailand Masters: Treesa-Gayatri, Ashwini-Tanisha through to Round of 16 - Highlights
Catch the highlights of Indian players' performances in the Round of 32 at Thailand Masters on Tuesday.
Top Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto registered a comfortable straight game (21-13, 31-17) win over the Chinese Taipei pair Lin Xiao Min and Hu Ling Fang.
On the other hand, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the round of 16 after a hard-fought three-game (16-21, 21-9, 21-18) win against Hong Kong's Lui Lok Lok and Ng Wing Yung.
Both pairings will face each other in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.
As it Happened:
Live Updates
- 30 Jan 2024 12:21 PM GMT
Tanisha- Ashwini wins and qualifies for the next round
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa are through to the round of 16 with a straight-game (21-13, 21-17) win over Chinese Taipei pair Lin Xiao Min and Hu Ling Fang.
They will play another Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the pre-quarters on Thursday.
- 30 Jan 2024 12:19 PM GMT
Lin could not return a overhead shot, lead went to the Indians
Game-2: Tanisha-Ashwini 17-15 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:17 PM GMT
Ashwini finds the net on a drive return
Game-2: Tanisha-Ashwini 14-15 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:15 PM GMT
Three points on trot for the Taipei pair because of errors, gone into lead
Game-2: Tanisha-Ashwini 11-13 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:13 PM GMT
Indian pair going with the slender lead at the mid-gane interval
Game-2: Tanisha-Ashwini 11-9 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:10 PM GMT
Indian pair in lead with three consecutive points
Game-2: Tanisha-Ashwini 7-5 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:08 PM GMT
A deceptive drop shot from Tanisha, charging on the net
Game-2: Tanisha-Ashwini 4-5 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Lin pushes out of bound on a body smash from Tanisha
Game-2: Tanisha-Ashwini 1-2 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:03 PM GMT
Ashwini Tanisha takes the game-1 without stressing much
Game-1: Tanisha-Ashwini 21-13 Lin-Hu
- 30 Jan 2024 12:00 PM GMT
A drop shot from the net by Tanisha, just four points away from taking the game
Game-1: Tanisha-Ashwini 17-11 Lin-Hu