Thailand Masters: Treesa-Gayatri, Ashwini-Tanisha through to Round of 16 - Highlights

Top Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto registered a comfortable straight game (21-13, 31-17) win over the Chinese Taipei pair Lin Xiao Min and Hu Ling Fang.

On the other hand, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the round of 16 after a hard-fought three-game (16-21, 21-9, 21-18) win against Hong Kong's Lui Lok Lok and Ng Wing Yung.

Both pairings will face each other in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

