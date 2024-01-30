Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Thailand Masters: Treesa-Gayatri, Ashwini-Tanisha through to Round of 16 - Highlights

Catch the highlights of Indian players' performances in the Round of 32 at Thailand Masters on Tuesday.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto Badminton
X

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 Jan 2024 2:06 PM GMT

Top Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto registered a comfortable straight game (21-13, 31-17) win over the Chinese Taipei pair Lin Xiao Min and Hu Ling Fang.

On the other hand, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the round of 16 after a hard-fought three-game (16-21, 21-9, 21-18) win against Hong Kong's Lui Lok Lok and Ng Wing Yung.

Both pairings will face each other in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

As it Happened:

Live Updates

2024-01-30 07:00:48
>Load More
BadmintonThailand Masters
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X