Badminton

Thailand Masters LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth will be in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian players' performances in the Round of 32 at Thailand Masters on Wednesday.

Kidambi Srikanth, the former world no. 1, is searching for his first World Tour title since the magnificent year of 2017.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 Jan 2024 7:31 AM GMT

Thailand Masters LIVE: The first round in men's singles and women's singles will take place in the Thailand Masters super 300 tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign with a first round clash against Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei while Kiran George will be against Lei Lan Xi of China. Mithun Manjunath is against Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong.

In Women singles, Ashmita Chaliha will take on Wong of Malaysia.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-01-31 05:01:21
BadmintonThailand Masters
