Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Thailand Masters LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth will be in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian players' performances in the Round of 32 at Thailand Masters on Wednesday.
Thailand Masters LIVE: The first round in men's singles and women's singles will take place in the Thailand Masters super 300 tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.
Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign with a first round clash against Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei while Kiran George will be against Lei Lan Xi of China. Mithun Manjunath is against Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong.
In Women singles, Ashmita Chaliha will take on Wong of Malaysia.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-01-31 05:01:21
- 31 Jan 2024 7:31 AM GMT
Kidambi fakes a drop shot to make Wang wrong-footed
Game-2: Kidambi 10-12 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:29 AM GMT
Wang goes into mid-game with a decent lead
Game-2: Kidambi 8-11 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:26 AM GMT
Wanng takes 4 points on trot to take back the lead
Game-2: Kidambi 6-8 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:24 AM GMT
Few attacking shots from kidambi, gains slender lead
Game-2: Kidambi 6-4 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:21 AM GMT
A good smash from Kidambi after charging towards the net
Game-2: Kidambi 3-3 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:15 AM GMT
Kidambi takes the first game with two back court errors from Wang
Game-1: Kidambi 22-20 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:14 AM GMT
Kidambi saves three match points to take the game for a deuce
Game-1: Kidambi 20-20 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:11 AM GMT
Back to back classy drop shots on net from Kidambi to equals the score
Game-1: Kidambi 17-17 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:09 AM GMT
A nice deceptive return on the net from Kidambi
Game-1: Kidambi 15-16 Wang
- 31 Jan 2024 7:08 AM GMT
A good drop shot on net from Kidambi to equalise the score
Game-1: Kidambi 13-13 Wang
Next Story