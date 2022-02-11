Tasnim Mir wins Iran Fajr International Challenge 2022

The teen Indian badminton sensation, Tasnim Mir, clinched the 30th Iran Fajr International Challenge 2022 title with a 21-11, 11-21, 21-7 win over Yulia Yosephine Susanto of Indonesia in the final.



Ranked number 404 in the world, Mir went past the much higher ranked Indonesian with a relative ease. The youngster pocketed the first game 21-11 within the blink of an eye before a lapse in concentration from the Indian helped Susanto forced the match into the decider.

Mir bounced back brilliantly after the second game, leaving no room for error to clinch the decider and the match without breaking a sweat.

Title !!! Tasnim Mir scored superb win over 2nd seed Yulia Yosephine Susanto ( 🇮🇩 )21-11,11-21,21-7 in the final at 30th Iran Fajr International Challenge 2022,which is #BWF INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE event. #Badminton — Sports Desk (@Shuvo10976159) February 11, 2022





Earlier in the tournament, Tasnim Mir had reached the final without dropping a single game. This included a 21-15, 21-6 straight game semifinal victory over the first seed and World Number 71 Martina Repiska in mere 24 minutes.