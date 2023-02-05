Tanya Hemanth beat Tasnim Mir to win Iran International Challenge

The second-seeded Tanya Hemanth, on Sunday, defeated Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian final to clinch the women's singles title at the Iran International Challenge 2023.

The top-seeded Mir was of no match to Hemanth as she went down 7-21, 11-21 in what was the shortest match of the day.

This was also the first win for Tanya Hemanth over Tasnim Mir in a BWF tournament. The latter had defeated her in both their meeting prior to this.

Hemanth, with this win, also ended the title drought for Indian shuttlers in 2023.

Tanya Hemanth had earlier defeated Singapore's Stephanie Widjaja 22-20, 22-20 in a hard fought semifinal to setup the title clash with Tasnim Mir.