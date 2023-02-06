Badminton: Tanya Hemanth asked to wear headscarf for medal ceremony in Iran

Indian shuttler Tanya Hemanth was reportedly asked to wear a headscarf for the medal ceremony after she won the Iran International Challenge title in Tehran, on Sunday.

Tanya had defeated fellow Indian Tasnim Mir to be crowned the women's singles champion. She also became the first Indian shuttler to win an international title in 2023.

As per a report in the Times of India, Tanya Hemanth was asked to wear a headscarf for the medal ceremony though there was no official mention of the same in the tournament's prospectus.

"The prospectus talked about the clothing rules in the Badminton World Federation's competition regulations, which is mostly common in tournaments around the world. While we knew that headscarves were a must when women stepped out in Tehran, there was no particular mention about their use during the tournament," a source was quoted as saying.

Moreover, men were not allowed to watch the women's matches in the Iran International Challenge. The stadium was filled with women fans when Tanya defeated Mir for the title.

Tanya, on the other hand, maintained that she decided to wear the headscarf only as a respect to the country.

"I am thrilled with the win. It was a very nice experience to see a stadium packed with women. That was a first for me and very inspiring. Even the photographers and organisers were all women. I wore it respecting the country," she was quoted as saying by News18.

Hemanth, Tanya's father, too reiterated that the focus should be on his daughter's exploits on the court.

"We went to Iran to play badminton tournament. My daughter has won the gold medal. We followed the simple ceremony custom and we are back. We are here as sportsmen and nothing else," he said.







