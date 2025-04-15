Badminton: Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila climb to career high world ranking

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila climbed to a career best world No 17 in the latest rankings released by Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.

This development comes after Crasto and Kapila's run into the quarter-finals at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships last week. They were the most successful Indians in the continental competition as shuttlers from the country returned empty handed for a second successive year.

The duo improved their position by a spot and now has 46,229 points from 13 tournaments.

Elsewhere, the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, both of whom missed out on Badminton Asia Championships with injuries, dropped down by a place in the latest rankings.

While Treesa-Gayatri are ranked 10th in the world, Satwik-Chirag are now placed 11th.

With no Indians ranked in top 10 in singles, Treesa-Gayatri are the only shuttlers from the country to be ranked top-10 in the world.

In fact, in a first India's three highest ranked shuttlers are all in doubles.

The highest ranked singles shuttlers from the country are Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, both ranked 18th in men's and women's disciplines respectively.

While Sen's first round exit at 2025 Badminton Asia Championships dropped him by two spots, Sindhu's conceded one position after reaching the second round.

HS Prannoy also slipped down a place and is now ranked world No 30 in men's singles.

Meanwhile, the young Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George made positive strides in the men's singles rankings.

While Rajawat made a leap of two places to be ranked 36th, Kiran went up by a spot and is now ranked 35th.