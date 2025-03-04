Badminton: Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila climb to career best world ranking

The Indian badminton mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila climbed to a career best world No 25 in the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.

Crasto and Kapila, who had a stellar run into the semi-finals at the 2025 German Open Super 300 last week, jumped five places from 30th in the world.

The duo now has 43,229 points in 10 tournaments they have played together. They remain the highest ranked Indian pair in the discipline.

Crasto was previously ranked as high as world No 18 in mixed doubles along with Ishaan Bhatnagar but an untimely injury to the latter meant that the duo split up.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen retains his world No 10 spot while HS Prannoy has climbed up a place at world No 30.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George have also gone up by a spot each to be ranked 36th and 37th respectively.

PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod continue to be the top two ranked Indians in women's singles, retaining their respective 15th and 28th spot.

In the doubles events, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand continue to remain in top 10, retaining their place from the previous week.