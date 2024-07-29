Olympics 2024: Tanisha-Ashwini knocked out after 2nd straight-game defeat

The Indian women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto failed to counter the World No. 4 Japanese duo of Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu in their second Group C match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

The World No. 19 Indian pair lost the match 21-11, 21-12. It marked their second straight defeat at Paris 2024, resulting in their exit from the Games.

Since the South Korean combination of Kong Hee-Yong and Kim So-Yeong defeated Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu 21-12, 21-17 in the other Group C clash, it has mathematically ended Tanisha and Ashwini's hope of securing a place in the quarterfinals.

In their opening encounter, Ashwini and Tanisha lost to World No. 7 Kong and Kim 18-21, 10-21.

The Indians are now set to face Setyana and Angela in the dead rubber on Tuesday.

The top two pairings from each group will progress to the next round. While Matsuyama and Shida are leading the group, Kim and Hong are placed at the second spot with four points each.

On Monday, Matsuyama and Shida destroyed the Indian duo with their faster game, smashes, and deft shuttle placement.

In the first game, the Japanese duo made a quick start and broke into a 7-0 lead. Though Tanisha and Aswini made interventions in between, they could not stop the Japanese juggernaut.



Matsuyama and Shida's swift movement and ability to deceive the Indians with their reflex strokes propelled them in the opening game.

In the second game, there was a bit of resistance from Ashwini and Tanisha after a dull showing at the start of the game.

Following an intervention from coach Pullela Gopichand, they did earn a few stunning points, a 16-7 lead for the Japanese meant the Indians were never in contention to force the decider.

In the end, the Indian duo saved three match points before succumbing to a straight-game defeat.

Tanisha and Ashwini will play their final match at Paris 2024 on Tuesday against Setyana and Angela.