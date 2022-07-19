Taipei Open 2022: Sixth-seeds Ishaan-Tanisha progress into pre-quarterfinal

After PV Sindhu's title win at the Singapore Open last week, the badminton action has swiftly shifted to Taiwan with the Taipei Open 2022 BWF Super 300 taking place from 19th July to 24th July.

Although most key names from the Indian badminton squad are missing, the likes of Parupalli Kashyap, Mithun Manjunath, Malvika Bansod, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, and youngster Priyanshu Rajawat, among others feature in the list.

Starting things off on the right note, the sixth-seeded mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto registered a solid victory over the Israeli duo of Misha Zilberman and Svetlana Zilberman, winning clinically 21-15, 21-8 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the Super 300 event.

The Syed Modi International champions from earlier this year played an impeccable game around the Israeli pair and needed only 26 minutes to wrap business.



However, aside from Ishaan-Tanisha, no other Indian player has been able to proceed so far on Day 1 of the Taipei Open 2022.

In men's singles, S.Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian lost a close encounter against Liao Jhuo-Fu, 21-17, 21-23, 21-17 in the qualification round.

In the women's singles, Keyura Mopati also couldn't get past Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi and lost 21-13, 21-14 in the qualification.

On Day 2, Krishna Prasha-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, Sri Krishna Kudaravalli, Subhankar Dey, Priyanshu Rajawat, Smit Toshniwal, Kiran George, Ravikrishna-Udaykumar, Samiya Farooqui, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Parpualli Kashyap, Mithun Manjunath, Malvika Bansod, Chirag Sen, Tanya Hemanth, Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra are scheduled to open their bids.



