Taipei Open: HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap move to pre-quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap displayed dominant performances, securing straight-game victories in the men's singles at the Taipei Open on Wednesday.

The victories propelled them into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

World number nine Prannoy showcased his class as he comfortably defeated local shuttler Lin Yu-Hsien in just 26 minutes. Prannoy's swift 21-11, 21-10 triumph in the opening round sets him up for a clash against the winner of the match between Chen Chi Ting and Tommy Sugiarto.

Having recently clinched the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title, the third-seeded Prannoy is determined to maintain his winning momentum on the international stage.

Meanwhile, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap cruised to a straight-game victory over Germany's Samuel Hsiao, triumphing 21-15, 21-16. Kashyap's composed performance sets up a pre-quarterfinal encounter with local favourite Su Li Yang.

OH!



Veteran Parupalli Kashyap with a win in his first game of Taipei Open 2023.



He defeated Samuel Hsiao in straight games.#TaipeiOpen #badminton pic.twitter.com/GKA9MBtRie — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) June 21, 2023

In an all-Indian affair, the top Indian mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy defeated Bokka Navaneeth and Priya Konjenbam 21-14,21-17 to move to the pre-quarterfinals.



Tanya Hemanth dominated Agnes Korosi to win 21-17, 21-7 and she will face top-seed Tai Tzu Ying in the next round.

However, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian's campaign came to an end as he succumbed to a defeat against sixth-seeded Japanese shuttler Kanta Tsunyama. Although Subramanian showcased some resistance in the opening game, he was outclassed in the second, ultimately losing 13-21, 5-21 in his men's singles opening round.

Another youngster Meiraba Luwang lost against fifth-seeded NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in straight games 21-18, 21-17. It was a good show from the Indian youngster but Angus displayed his experience to win the game.

Coming against home favourite and second-seeded Chou Tien Chen, Mithun Manjunath almost pulled off an upset before going down 18-21, 21-14, 16-21. Chou looked tentative at the start but then composed himself to win the game.

Kiran George also lost his opening round match after fighting against Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia by 20-22, 21-12, 9-21.