Taipei Open: HS Prannoy moves to quarter-finals

HS Prannoy, the top-ranked men's singles player from India, had a comfortable victory over Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the Taipei Open. He won the match in straight games, with a scoreline of 21-9, 21-17, in just 36 minutes.

Prannoy's next opponent in the quarterfinals will be Hong Kong's fifth seed, Angus Ng Ka Long. Earlier, Prannoy showcased his class as he comfortably defeated local shuttler Lin Yu-Hsien in just 26 minutes.

Prannoy has been in good form recently, having won the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month. He also had an impressive performance at the Indonesia Open, reaching the semifinals, where he lost to the world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

On the other hand, Parupalli Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games medallist, lost his match against local favorite Su Li Yang 16-21, 17-21.



In the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor faced defeat against Taipei's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min, going down 13-21, 18-21.

In the women's singles round of 16, Tanya Hemanth lost against top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying 21-11, 21-6.

The BWF World Tour features different levels, including the World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300. Each level offers varying ranking points and prize money, contributing to the overall standings of the players.