Badminton
Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy knocked out in quarters — Highlights
HS Prannoy lost 19-21, 8-21 to Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in the quarterfinals.
Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy lost his quarter final match at the Taipei Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, against Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long.
The world No. 9 was the last remaining Indian in the tournament. Prannoy took an early lead but could never recover from a narrow loss in the first game to eventually lose convincingly by 19-21, 8-21.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 23 Jun 2023 10:35 AM GMT
Prannoy loses 19-21, 8-21
Prannoy has given up. Lets a shuttle go thinking it's long, but it's actually the end of the match. Loses 5 points on trot to end the match. He was leading well into the first game, but he just could not come back from relinquishing the lead.
Angus into the semifinals. With Prannoy's defeat, all Indians have been knocked out of the Taipei Open.
- 23 Jun 2023 10:32 AM GMT
Angus closes in on win
And again Angus draws away with a series of 4 points. Prannoy looks dispirited, has a mountain to climb now. Trails 8-17 in the second, and probably final, game.
- 23 Jun 2023 10:30 AM GMT
Prannoy mounts comeback, trails 8-12
Prannoy mounts a mini-comeback to reduce the lead.
- 23 Jun 2023 10:23 AM GMT
Prannoy concedes huge deficit in 2nd game
And it's all gone south for Prannoy from leading 18-17 in the 1st game. Loses a series of points as the second game starts to now stare at a 2-8 deficit in 2nd game. Has his back completely against the wall now.
- 23 Jun 2023 10:19 AM GMT
Prannoy loses 1st game 19-21
Prannoy loses it at the death! What a narrow escape for Angus, Prannoy had him in his grip all through but let him run away with it at the end. Angus takes the lead after a long time at 20-19 and takes the game at the first time of asking.
- 23 Jun 2023 10:09 AM GMT
Prannoy leads 15-14 in 1st game
Both players' judgements letting them down on more than one occasion. Both let the shuttle go thinking it'll go long but it doesn't on at least 2 occasions.
Little to separate them at the fag end of the first game.
Once more, a commanding smash from Prannoy leaves Angus sprawled on the floor and there's a tiny lead for the Indian.
- 23 Jun 2023 10:04 AM GMT
Prannoy leads 11-9
Prannoy reliquishes his early lead, but again it is his attack which gets him back in the lead. A smash gets us back level at 8-8. Angus doing his best to keep Prannoy at the back of his court, but the Indian is jumping at the slightest chance to come forward and land his smashes.
For the moment, it's Prannoy's attack against Angus's wily defence.
- 23 Jun 2023 9:58 AM GMT
Prannoy attacks, leads 5-2
Angus gets off the mark with a drop shot which Prannoy cannot get to.
And then, the first real smash in anger of the match! And it's the towering Prannoy who crashes it down the middle.
- 23 Jun 2023 9:56 AM GMT
Prannoy takes early 3-0 lead
And we begin! The first point goes to Prannoy as Angus hits one long. A long rally for the 2nd point, again Angus hits it wide.
- 23 Jun 2023 9:53 AM GMT
Ready for match: Prannoy vs Angus
The players are on the court and have started their drills. We should begin by 2:30 IST.