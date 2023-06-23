Asian Games
Badminton

Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy knocked out in quarters — Highlights

HS Prannoy lost 19-21, 8-21 to Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy at the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo) Semifinals
HS Prannoy (File Photo/Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Jun 2023 10:39 AM GMT

Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy lost his quarter final match at the Taipei Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, against Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long.

The world No. 9 was the last remaining Indian in the tournament. Prannoy took an early lead but could never recover from a narrow loss in the first game to eventually lose convincingly by 19-21, 8-21.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2023-06-23 08:41:13
BadmintonBadminton World FederationHS Prannoy
