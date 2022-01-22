Badminton
Syed Modi International, Semi-final LIVE: PV Sindhu storms into finals, to meet Malvika Bansod — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Top seed PV Sindhu remains hot on the quest for gold as she gets ready to fight in the semi-finals. Follow all badminton action LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Syed Modi International Championships 2022.
It's semi-finals day at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow where the BWF Super 300 Syed Modi International Championships is currently being held. After HS Prannoy's shock exit to unseeded French challenger in the quarters yesterday and PV Sindhu's tricky battle against Supanida Katethong, it's time for the double Olympic medallist to go ahead keeping eyes on the prize.
Awaiting her in the semi-finals is Russian fifth seed, Evgeniya Kosetskaya whom Sindhu will need to tame to stay on the quest for gold. A possible clash against either Anupama Upadhyaya or Malvika Bansod in the finals remains on the cards for Sindhu, if she wins today.
- 22 Jan 2022 12:45 PM GMT
It promises to be a heated clash!
The clash between PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod will be a tense one as Bansod has shown some excellent form of late, going on to even defeat Saina Nehwal last week at the India Open. Can Malvika upset the reigning poster girl of Indian badminton to announce her arrival?
We will find out tomorrow!
FINAL | MALVIKA V SINDHU
Women Singles | #SyedModiSuper300
Its going to be an all Indian match at women Singles
What a couple of weeks for Malvika 🏸
💫Beat Saina at #IndiaOpen2022
💫Reach finals at #SyedModiSuper300
💫Meet Sindhu in finals
A great match-up
A great match-up
- 22 Jan 2022 11:45 AM GMT
PV Sindhu sets date with Malvika Bansod for the title clash!!
Russian concedes after being one game down.
- 22 Jan 2022 11:43 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is through to finals!
PV Sindhu enters the finals after Evgeniya Kosetskaya retires hurt in the match after 14 minutes. Onward we go to the finals!
Syed Modi India International 2022— BWFScore (@BWFScore) January 22, 2022
WS - Semi final
21 0 🇮🇳V. Sindhu PUSARLA🏅
11 0 🇷🇺Evgeniya KOSETSKAYA
🕗 in 14 minutes
https://t.co/fhFboMO7CI
- 22 Jan 2022 11:32 AM GMT
Sindhu just takes 6 minutes to reach the mid-game break!
Sindhu is in cruise control so far and takes the lead in the mid-game interval at 11-4. Sindhu looks very strong!
- 22 Jan 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Sindhu off to a good start against Kosetskaya!
PV Sindhu survived a scare against Supanida in the quarters but today she is looking sharp so far as Kosetskaya makes a lot of unforced errors.
Sindhu leads 4-0!
- 22 Jan 2022 11:22 AM GMT
Players on court - let's go!
PV Sindhu leads the head to head against Evgeniya Kosetskaya at 2-0!