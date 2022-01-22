Syed Modi International, Semi-final LIVE: PV Sindhu storms into finals, to meet Malvika Bansod — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Syed Modi International Championships 2022.

It's semi-finals day at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow where the BWF Super 300 Syed Modi International Championships is currently being held. After HS Prannoy's shock exit to unseeded French challenger in the quarters yesterday and PV Sindhu's tricky battle against Supanida Katethong, it's time for the double Olympic medallist to go ahead keeping eyes on the prize.

Awaiting her in the semi-finals is Russian fifth seed, Evgeniya Kosetskaya whom Sindhu will need to tame to stay on the quest for gold. A possible clash against either Anupama Upadhyaya or Malvika Bansod in the finals remains on the cards for Sindhu, if she wins today.

Follow all badminton action LIVE: