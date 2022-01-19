Syed Modi International 2022: PV Sindhu breezes past Indian opponent to enter second round

PV Sindhu means business at the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 where she is hungry to win a title after having stayed without a title win since the 2019 World Championships in Basel. Making light work of her Indian opponent, Tanya Hemanth, PV Sindhu casually side-stepped the challenges thrown by Hemanth in just 27 minutes to win the opening round encounter in a 21-9, 21-9 showing.

The double Olympic medallist that she is, Sindhu was also expected to win the title at the recently concluded India Open where her fellow Indian badminton shuttlers, Lakshya Sen and the dynamic doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty went on to defeat the World Champion, Loh Kean Yew and the 3-time World Champion pair of Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan to lift the Super 500 title. However, the top-seeded Sindhu had a hiccup against Thailand's Supanida Katethong where she lost to her in three sets, therefore, missing out on making a bid for the title.



Lucknow is ready to host the Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship 2022 amidst strict #COVID19 protocols. Athletes/Staff are being tested for Covid everyday. Gutted that there will be no spectators but safety first. @bwfmedia @navneetsehgal3 #UttarPradeshSports pic.twitter.com/cBWrpeYY5P — TARUKA (@TarukaSrivastav) January 17, 2022

At Syed Modi International, there has been a mass-scale withdrawal owing to a variety of factors, the most obvious of which is the mischief being caused by the COVID-19 virus, leading to the Super 300 event having a very depleted field. For World No. 7 Sindhu, this is an opportunity to get a title as she does not have much competition to stave off her. Given her dominating performance today against the World No. 132 player, Tanya Hemanth, Sindhu should not have much trouble getting her way. Sindhu will take on America's Lauren Lam, the World No. 79, for a spot in the quarter-finals next.

