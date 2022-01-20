Badminton
Syed Modi International, Day 3 LIVE - PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in action — Blog, Results, Scores, Updates
Eyeing quarter-final berths, Sindhu and Prannoy are the big names on Day 3 of the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Syed Modi International Championships 2022.
After some excellent showdowns at the India Open in New Delhi, the badminton action has shifted to Lucknow. Featuring double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and veteran badminton player HS Prannoy as top attractions of the BWF Super 300 event, the Syed Modi International Championships has exciting clashes today.
Sindhu, who is hungry for a title, will take on America's Lauren Lam and HS Prannoy will lock horns with fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat for a place in the quarter-finals.
Follow all badminton action LIVE:
- 20 Jan 2022 9:10 AM GMT
That was a very, very close shave - HS Prannoy survives scare and moves into quarters!
Great stuff from Priyanshu Rajawat as he played a very good match but HS Prannoy turns it up at the right time and makes his way into the quarter-finals after a 64 minute battle!
- 20 Jan 2022 9:07 AM GMT
Prannoy takes the lead, phew!
Walking on the edge here! HS Prannoy leads 19-18 in the decider!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:59 AM GMT
Incredibly tight match this has become with some crazy rallies!
Rajawat still has the lead here, Prannoy needs to step up!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:43 AM GMT
Prannoy loses the 2nd game - this match is set for a decider!
Priyanshu Rajawat is making very good shots here and showing spunk against Prannoy. He takes the second set, 21-16!
We are into the decider!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:39 AM GMT
Rajawat is stealing the momentum here - he is up by 4 points!
Prannoy needs to step up now to avoid this match from going into a decider - he lags behind at 14-18!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:35 AM GMT
Spot of pressure for Prannoy who lags behind!
Rajawat is putting good pressure here, Prannoy needs to step up!