Syed Modi International, Day 3 LIVE - PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in action — Blog, Results, Scores, Updates

After some excellent showdowns at the India Open in New Delhi, the badminton action has shifted to Lucknow. Featuring double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and veteran badminton player HS Prannoy as top attractions of the BWF Super 300 event, the Syed Modi International Championships has exciting clashes today.

Sindhu, who is hungry for a title, will take on America's Lauren Lam and HS Prannoy will lock horns with fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat for a place in the quarter-finals.

