Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Syed Modi International, Day 3 LIVE - PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy in action — Blog, Results, Scores, Updates

Eyeing quarter-final berths, Sindhu and Prannoy are the big names on Day 3 of the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. Follow LIVE.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will be in action at the Syed Modi International
X

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will be in action at the Syed Modi International 

By

Sohinee

Updated: 2022-01-20T14:40:15+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Syed Modi International Championships 2022.

After some excellent showdowns at the India Open in New Delhi, the badminton action has shifted to Lucknow. Featuring double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and veteran badminton player HS Prannoy as top attractions of the BWF Super 300 event, the Syed Modi International Championships has exciting clashes today.

Sindhu, who is hungry for a title, will take on America's Lauren Lam and HS Prannoy will lock horns with fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat for a place in the quarter-finals.

Follow all badminton action LIVE:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton PV Sindhu HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X