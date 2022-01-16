Syed Modi International Championship 2022: Preview, Indian players, where to watch

The 2022 Syed Modi International Tournament is set to kick off on the 18th of January. Given the current Omicron situation in India, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the tournament and the safety of the players. The Babu Banarasai Stadium in Lucknow will play host to the USD $150,000 mega event that will carry on for 5 days till the 23rd. We take a look at the draws and details of the tournament.





Men's Singles

There are a total of 17 badminton players from India in this category. Kidambi Srikanth is the 1st seed while Lakshya Sen is the 2nd seed. Other notable players include P Kashyap, Sourabh Verma and Sameer Verma.

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be representing India in this category along with 16 other Indian shuttlers. Double Olympic medallist Sindhu is seeded in 1st place while Saina Nehwal is in 4th place. The other notable competitors in the event are Malvika Bansod, Michelle Li, Wen Zhang and Yeo Min.

Men's Doubles

With 32 pairs in this category, Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty will be vying to win this one. They will be the first seed team in the category alongside Attri Reddy/B Sumith, Tan Mend/Tan Kiong, and Vladimir Ivanov/ Ivan Sozonov among others.

Women's Doubles



The women's doubles will also see the experienced duo of Ashwini Ponappa/N Sikki Reddy take up the title challenge as the first seed. They will be joined by Gayatri Gopichand/Tressa Jolly(seed 7) and Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat(seed 4). The 2nd seeded Russian duo of Anastasia/Olga will be one to watch out for.

Mixed Doubles

India will also have 25 duos competing in the mixed doubles with several notable duos including Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumith Reddy.





Where to watch?

You can catch live updates of the tournament on the BWF website itself. We shall update the article upon receiving confirmation of where the tournament will be streamed.