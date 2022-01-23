Badminton
Syed Modi International, Final LIVE: PV Sindhu wins women's singles title — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
PV Sindhu will be looking forward to ending her title drought when she meets Malvika Bansod in the final of Syed Modi International. Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates.
India's ace badminton star P V Sindhu, ended her title drought after defeating Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the women's singles final of Syed Modi International on Sunday. Sindhu who earlier crashed out from the semifinals of the India Open, bounced back. She was last seen winning a title when she was crowned the women's singles World Champion in August 2019.
Live Updates
- 23 Jan 2022 10:00 AM GMT
PV Sindhu wins women's singles title
PV Sindhu ends her title drought after August 2019, with a win at the Syed Modi International Super 300. She beats Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 to win the women's singles title.
- 23 Jan 2022 9:55 AM GMT
A good display of nerves
Malvika keeping it cool under pressure with a good judgment as Sindhu's shot goes wide. She has reached 12 against Sindhu's 17.
- 23 Jan 2022 9:53 AM GMT
PV Sindhu leads 16-8
PV Sindhu goes to 16-8 with a remarkable cross-court placed shot that deceived Malvika
- 23 Jan 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Sindhu leads 11-4
A brilliant down-the-line smash by Sindhu to lead 11-4 at the interval of the second game.
- 23 Jan 2022 9:44 AM GMT
Into game 2
An overhead smash by Sindhu goes past Malvika and the World no. 7 leads 5-2.
- 23 Jan 2022 9:40 AM GMT
Pv Sindhu bags the first game 21-13
An error by Malvika Bansod goes in favour of her opponent and Sindhu bags the game 21-13.
- 23 Jan 2022 9:37 AM GMT
Two successive errors by Sindhu
A return on the court and a shot going wide cost two more points for Sindhu. She leads 18-11
- 23 Jan 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Impressive comeback by Malvika
Winning seven points after the break Malvika has tried her best to forge a good comeback. She is now giving a good fight to Sindhu. Sindhu 17-8 Malvika.