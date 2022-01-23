Syed Modi International, Final LIVE: PV Sindhu wins women's singles title — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

India's ace badminton star P V Sindhu, ended her title drought after defeating Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the women's singles final of Syed Modi International on Sunday. Sindhu who earlier crashed out from the semifinals of the India Open, bounced back. She was last seen winning a title when she was crowned the women's singles World Champion in August 2019.

















