Syed Modi International, Final LIVE: PV Sindhu wins women's singles title — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

PV Sindhu will be looking forward to ending her title drought when she meets Malvika Bansod in the final of Syed Modi International. Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates.

Syed Modi International, Final LIVE: PV Sindhu wins womens singles title
Updated: 2022-01-23T15:37:41+05:30

India's ace badminton star P V Sindhu, ended her title drought after defeating Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the women's singles final of Syed Modi International on Sunday. Sindhu who earlier crashed out from the semifinals of the India Open, bounced back. She was last seen winning a title when she was crowned the women's singles World Champion in August 2019.





