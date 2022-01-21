Badminton
Syed Modi International, Day 4 LIVE: Prannoy loses, Sindhu makes it to semis — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Semi-final spots are up for grabs as PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy make their bid for it at the Syed Modi International. Follow live.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the Syed Modi International 2022.
It's quarter-finals day at the Syed Modi International 2022 where we'll bring you exciting badminton action that is taking place at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow. There are two incredibly exciting clashes slated for today with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu eyeing a semi-final berth along with HS Prannoy, as well.
While Sindhu, the top seed at the tournament takes on Thailand's Supanida Katethong and hopes to get her revenge for losing to the Thai player in the semi-finals of the India Open, Prannoy, who survived a scare against Priyanshu Rajawat, will go up against Arnaud Merkle.
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2022 12:57 PM GMT
PV Sindhu is through to the semi-finals!
Sindhu plays a thriller and is tested well by Supanida before she finally passes the hurdle to enter the semis of the Syed Modi International!
- 21 Jan 2022 12:55 PM GMT
And PV Sindhu does it!!
PV Sindhu goes through to the semi-finals after a hard-fought battle against Supanida Katethong and she finally gets her revenge for the India Open loss!
What a roar!
- 21 Jan 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Supanida is in hot pursuit here!
This match is a thriller and Supanida is in no mood to let go and puts back pressure on Sindhu!
The double Olympic medallist leads the way at 15-13!
- 21 Jan 2022 12:24 PM GMT
PV SINDHU POCKETS THE 2nd GAME!!
Sindhu is looking strong now that she is attacking! Let's gooo! PV Sindhu takes the second game in style, 21-12!