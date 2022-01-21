Syed Modi International, Day 4 LIVE: Prannoy loses, Sindhu makes it to semis — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the Syed Modi International 2022.

It's quarter-finals day at the Syed Modi International 2022 where we'll bring you exciting badminton action that is taking place at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow. There are two incredibly exciting clashes slated for today with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu eyeing a semi-final berth along with HS Prannoy, as well.

While Sindhu, the top seed at the tournament takes on Thailand's Supanida Katethong and hopes to get her revenge for losing to the Thai player in the semi-finals of the India Open, Prannoy, who survived a scare against Priyanshu Rajawat, will go up against Arnaud Merkle.

Follow all badminton action LIVE here: