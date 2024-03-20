Swiss Open 2024: Treesa/Gayatri move to the round of 16

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved to the round of 16 in the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on Tuesday.

Facing the American pair of Annie Xu and Kerry Xu, the Indian pair defeated them 21-15, 21-12 in 39 minutes and moved to the next round.

Among other women's doubles pairings, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost 13-21, 21-16, 14-21 to Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam of Hong Kong. However, Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda and Ritika Thaker/Simran Singhi lost their matches in straight games.

In the qualifying round of men's singles, shuttlers Sameer Verma and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran bowed out in the final round.

Sathish defeated Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga of Salvador 21-18, 21-12 in the first round but lost to Jeon Hyeok Ji of South Korea 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 in the final round.

Similarly, seasoned shuttler Sameer defeated fourth-seeded Ygor Coelho of Brazil 11-21, 21-10, 21-14 in the first round but lost to Alwi Farhan of Indonesia 18-21, 12-21 in the next round marking his exit.

In mixed doubles qualification, the duo of Sumeeth B Reddy and Sikki Reddy got the better of Brazil's Davi Silva and Samia Lima 21-12 21-17.



In the men's doubles qualification, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasa beat Natan Begga and Baptiste Labarthe of France 21-17 21-15.

A host of Indian shuttlers will be in action today as Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto search for crucial points in the qualification race for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

