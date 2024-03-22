Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Swiss Open LIVE: Treesa/Gayatri crashes out of quarters- Updates, Blog, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarter-final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.
Swiss Open LIVE: Indian pair Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will be in action in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.
The Indian pair will take on Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu of Australia.
Later in the night, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George will be in action.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-03-22 13:58:00
- 22 March 2024 2:21 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri loses the second game!
Treesa/Gayatri loses the second straight game.
14-21, 15-21
- 22 March 2024 2:19 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri closing the gap!
Treesa/Gayatri has closed the gap to 15-18
- 22 March 2024 2:16 PM GMT
The Aussie pair heading to match point!
Treesa/Gayatri are fighting back but it's just not enough. The Aussies are heading to match point.
16-12
- 22 March 2024 2:13 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri unable to find their footing!
Treesa/Gayatri are still trailing and are pretty much unable to find their footing.
14-8
- 22 March 2024 2:09 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri trailing!
Treesa/Gayatri are trailing the second game as well.
5-9
