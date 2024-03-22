Swiss Open LIVE: Treesa/Gayatri crashes out of quarters- Updates, Blog, Results

Swiss Open LIVE: Indian pair Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will be in action in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.

The Indian pair will take on Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu of Australia.

Later in the night, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George will be in action.

Stay tuned for updates.