Badminton
Swiss Open 2022, Quarterfinals LIVE - Sindhu, Srikanth to eye semifinals - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Six Indian matches will take place this evening with all the players gunning for a spot in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open 2022.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open 2022.
The quarterfinal round of the Swiss Open is set to commence today with 6 Indian matches that are set to take place. Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap and the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are amongst the stars looking to move a step closer to the finals.
Follow all badminton updates here:
Live Updates
- 25 March 2022 12:50 PM GMT
It's an exciting day of badminton ahead!
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma will be vying for semi-final spots. There is also an all-Indian clash in the pipeline featuring veterans Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy.
In women's doubles, the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will also be in action.
