Badminton
Swiss Open LIVE: Srikanth is up against Tzu Wei- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the first round of the Swiss Open 2024 Super 300 tournament.
Swiss Open 2024 LIVE: Indian shuttlers will take the court in the first round of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.
In a crucial tournament with Paris Olympics qualification in sight, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George will be in action.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 20 March 2024 11:48 AM GMT
Game point for Srikanth
Tzu Wei's drop shot gets blocked by the net and Srikanth has 3 game points
- 20 March 2024 11:47 AM GMT
Another brilliant play by Srikanth
Srikanth sends Tzu Wei on a spin and claims the lead. The score is 18-17
- 20 March 2024 11:45 AM GMT
Excellent smash from Srikanth
The scores are level at 17-17!
- 20 March 2024 11:44 AM GMT
Srikanth places it wide!
Srikanth placed his shot wide of the mark. Tzu Wei leads 16-15
- 20 March 2024 11:43 AM GMT
Very good rally between the two ending in a point for Wei
A very good round of drops and smashes sees Tzu Wei close the gap to 14-15 against Srikanth
- 20 March 2024 11:41 AM GMT
Srikant leads 15-11
Srikanth making a strong start with a good mix of attack and defence. Leads 15-11 in the first set
- 20 March 2024 11:38 AM GMT
Srikanth and Tzu Wei are battling it out
Srikanth currently in the lead 11-10 in what is a close encounter with Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei
- 20 March 2024 11:19 AM GMT
Ashwini-Tanisha beats Meilysa-Rose
Ashwini and Tanisha beat Meilsya and Rose 21-18, 12-21, 21-19 to reach the second round.
- 20 March 2024 11:18 AM GMT
Ashwini-Tanisha moves to next round
Brilliant smashing by the Indian duo. They have left Meilsya and Rose rolling on the court.
Ashwini and Tanisha win the game 21-19.
- 20 March 2024 11:16 AM GMT
One match point saved
Meilsaya and Rose trail 19-20.