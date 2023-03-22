Log In
Badminton

Swiss Open: Lakshya Sen knocked out, dreadful run continues

Lakshay Sen's dreaded run continues as he was knocked out from the Swiss Open first-round by Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

lakshya sen badminton world championships
Lakshya Sen in action at the BWF World Championships 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 March 2023 6:06 PM GMT

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen continued his dreaded run as he suffered a first-round exit against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in straight games at the Swiss Open which is a BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The eighth-seeded Sen proved to be no match against Cheuk Yiu Lee losing 18-21, 11-21 to bow out of the men's singles competition.

While Lakshya lost, Srikanth endured a tough fight before emerging victorious against China's Weng Hong Yang 21-16, 15-21, 21-18 and set up a second-round clash against Sen's conqueror Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu Lee.

Mithun Manjunath also registered a straight-game 21-8, 21-17 win over Joran Kweekel of the Netherlands to sail into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

He will next face qualifier Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei, who stunned seventh-seeded Chinese shuttler Jun Peng Zhao 21-12 21-13 in another first-round match.

The women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also crashed out in the opening round, losing 12-21 14-21 against Japan's Sayaka Hobara and Yui Suizu.

The returning men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty meant business as the second-seeded India pair defeated the Malaysian combination of Xin Yuan Boon and Tien Ci Wong 21-15 21-18 to book their place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Yesterday the duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly exited in the first round of the Swiss Open after losing to world rank 5 pair of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Ramadhanti. The Indian pair lost to the experienced Indonesian pair in straight sets 21-14, and 21-14.

(With PTI Inputs)

