Badminton

Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth loses in semis, knocked out

Kidmabi Srikanth suffered a loss in the semifinal of the Swiss Open Super 300 against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei.

Kidambi Srikanth, the former world no. 1, is searching for his first World Tour title since the magnificent year of 2017.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 March 2024 5:43 AM GMT

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost a hard-fought battle against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament on Saturday.

Srikanth lost 21-15, 9-21, 18-21 against Lin in a 65-minute thriller.

Despite Srikanth winning the first game, he failed to keep his composure in the final game to lose the match.

Srikanth started the match well and despite some resistance from Lin Chun, he won the first game 21-15.

Lin came back strongly in the second game and won the game 21-9 to force the decider.

The decider was a rollercoaster as both shuttlers tried to trump each other with Lin taking the lead earlier before Srikanth came back to lead 16-14.

However, Lin found the extra gear in the last few minutes and won the semi-final.

With Srikanth’s loss, the Indian challenge ended at the Swiss Open. He had a good run in the tournament with straight-game wins over Lee Zii Jia and Wang Tzu Wei.

Earlier yesterday, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective matches in the quarter while Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu were knocked out in the pre-quarterfinal.

Indian shutters will be in action next week where they will participate in Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament.

