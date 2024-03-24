Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth loses in semis, knocked out

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost a hard-fought battle against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament on Saturday.

Srikanth lost 21-15, 9-21, 18-21 against Lin in a 65-minute thriller.

Despite Srikanth winning the first game, he failed to keep his composure in the final game to lose the match.

So close yet so far 💔



Srikanth's brilliant run comes to an end. But many positives to take from #SwissOpen2024. Onwards and upwards champ!



— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 23, 2024

Srikanth started the match well and despite some resistance from Lin Chun, he won the first game 21-15.

Lin came back strongly in the second game and won the game 21-9 to force the decider.

The decider was a rollercoaster as both shuttlers tried to trump each other with Lin taking the lead earlier before Srikanth came back to lead 16-14.

However, Lin found the extra gear in the last few minutes and won the semi-final.

With Srikanth’s loss, the Indian challenge ended at the Swiss Open. He had a good run in the tournament with straight-game wins over Lee Zii Jia and Wang Tzu Wei.

Earlier yesterday, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective matches in the quarter while Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu were knocked out in the pre-quarterfinal.

Indian shutters will be in action next week where they will participate in Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament.