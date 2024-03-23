Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth storms into semis; Priyanshu and Kiran lose

Experienced Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth continued his stellar run in the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament and stormed into the semi-final on Friday night.

Facing Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei in the quarters, Srikanth won 21-10, 21-14.

Srikanth started strongly against the Chinese Taipei shuttler and raced to a lead of 7-1 in early exchanges. Lee tried to come back and took three consecutive points but Srikanth activated his beast mode to lead 11-5 at the break.

He continued his onslaught after the break with a mix of drops and smashes winning the first game 21-10.

Lee, who defeated Lakshya Sen yesterday, induced a couple of errors from Srikanth in the second game and was tied at 8-8 but the Indian shuttler found extra gear with his attack and knocked out Lee winning the second game 21-14.

Srikanth will play Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final.

SEMI FINAL CALLING 📞🔥



Kidambi Srikanth sails through to the #SwissOpen2024 semifinals with an easy 2️⃣1️⃣-1️⃣0️⃣, 2️⃣1️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ win over Chia Hao Lee! 🇹🇼🏸



His first semifinal of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ in a place he has conquered before. Vamos! 🇨🇭💪 pic.twitter.com/GuHod36mQD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 22, 2024

In the other men's singles matches, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George lost their matches respectively.

While Priyanshu went down against Chou Tien Chen in straight games (15-21, 19-21), Kiran lost to Rasmus Gemke (23-21, 17-21, 15-21).

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out after a disappointing straight-game defeat to Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu on Friday.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists, seeded eight here, went down 14-21 15-21 in 35 minutes to the unseeded Australian duo.

The Indian pair struggled from the beginning and was playing catch up the entire match as Mapasa and Yu brushed aside the world No. 26 duo with ease.

Treesa and Gayatri currently share the 14th place in the Olympic Games qualification ranking. The loss will hurt their chances of making the cut for the Paris Olympics later this year.

In doubles, two pairs can qualify only if they are both in the top 8 by the end of April rankings, or else the top pair inside world number 16 will make the cut for the Olympics.