Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth loses to World no. 2 in semifinals

Former world no. 1 men's singles badminton player Kidambi Srikanth concedes a defeat against the present world no. 2 Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals of the BWF Swiss Open World Tour Super 300.

The Indian, who is presently ranked 13th in the world lost 21-13, 21-19.

The Danish was at his very best of form to take a lead of 7-1 in the first game, with his swift cross-court play. Kidambi barely seemed to have no match to topple the Danish as he trailed 4-11 at the break. Axelsen's error-prone play after the break took the points tally to 12-17. He recovered and bagged the game at 21-13

The second game ensued in a similar fashion with Axelsen leading 11-3 at the break. A few openings gave Srikanth a few points as he took it to 10-16 and eventually showed a brilliant comeback to make it 15-16. A close contest ensued therefore and Axelsen gave away the lead at 19-19. However, he recovered and pocketed the match at 21-19.