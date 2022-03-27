Swiss Open 2022, Finals LIVE - Sindhu and Prannoy in action—Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Finals of the Swiss Open 2022.

Only two Indian shuttlers - PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are left in the final round of the Swiss Open to be held today. Sindhu will be taking on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand. HS Prannoy will take on Jonathan Christie of Singapore who defeated K Srikanth yesterday.

The matches are set to begin at approximately around 3:30 pm IST.



