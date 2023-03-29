Swiss Open: All Indian winners in the competition's history

Indian Men's Doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty recently scripted history after winning the country's first-ever doubles title at the Swiss Open. The duo defeated China's pair of Ren Xiang Yu & Tan Qiang in the final with a score of 21-19, 24-22.

Shuttlers from across the globe have been gracing the Swiss Open, currently a Super 300 event in the BWF World Tour calendar, since its inception in 1955. From India, apart from the recent victors in Satwik/Chirag, there have been five other shuttlers to have won titles in their respective categories over the years in the competition.

Indian winners from Swiss Open's history

Saina Nehwal (2011, 2012)



Nehwal is a legendary player in the international badminton circuit. The former World No. 1 has won a massive 24 international titles. In 2011, she won India's first-ever Swiss Open title after beating Sung ji-Hyun of South Korea 21-13, 21-14 in the women's singles final.

The Indian successfully defended her title in 2012 by defeating Wang Shixian 21-19, 21-16 in the following year. Unfortunately, the veteran crashed out in the 2022 edition after a second-roudn defeat to Kisona Selvduray of Malaysia (21-17, 13-21, 13-21).

Srikanth Kidambi (2015)

Kidambi became the first Indian men's singles player to win the Swiss Open by defeating Viktor Axelsen 21-15, 12-21, 21-4 in 2015. In the same year, he'd also won the Indian Super Series title by defeating Axelsen in the final.

H.S Prannoy (2016)



﻿After Kidambi set the ball rolling, it was another Indian in HS Prannoy who won the Swiss Open in 2016 after defeating the German shuttler Marc Zwieber in the finals.

Prannoy was the best men's singles player from India at the 2022 edition, where he narrowly missed out on his second Swiss Open title. By defeating Anthony Ginting in the semi-finals by a score of 21-19,19-21, and 21-18, he made his way to the finals where he lost to Jonathan Christie of Thailand.

Sameer Verma (2018)



Verma became the third men's singles player from India to clinch the Super 300 title. In the 2018 edition, Sameer defeated Jano Jorgensen by 21-15, 21-13 in the final. In the same year, he'd also won the Hyderabad Open, a Super 100 event.

PV Sindhu (2022)

Sindhu is one of the most successful shuttlers India has ever produced. Moreover, the two-time Olympic medallist even featured in Forbes' list of the 'Highest paid female athletes' between 2018 and 2022. Naturally, the serial winner also has a Swiss Open medal in her illustrious cabinet.

It was in the 2022 edition when she won the women's singles title after defeating Thailand player Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final by 21-16, 21-8 in just 49 minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2023)

The 2023 Swiss Open men's doubles champion was the Indian team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. They created history by winning the first doubles title for India in the competition by defeating their Chinese counterparts 21-19, 24-22 in the final.