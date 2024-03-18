Swiss Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag skips; eyes on Lakshya, Sindhu - Preview, fixtures, where to watch

The badminton train is now stopping at the beautiful Basel in Switzerland for the Swiss Open Super 300, starting on Tuesday. The finals will be played on March 24. The Indian contingent will be looking for a strong showing, with Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu spearheading the team, with the Paris Olympics fast approaching.

World no. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave the tournament a miss.

Lakshya will be looking to continue his good form after finishing as a semifinalist in the French Open and the All England Open respectively. His place at the Paris Olympics is almost certain. But he will be motivated to claim his first World Tour title of the year here.

Sindhu, who lost in the second round of All England Open, will look to reclaim the Swiss Open that she won in 2022.

Former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth will be looking at the event as a chance to get back into form after his disappointing performance in the recently concluded All England Open.

﻿Indian fixtures

Men's singles qualifiers:

Ygor Coelho (Brazil) vs Sameer Verma

Uriel Canjura (Uruguay) vs S.K Karunakaran

Men's singles round 1:

Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) vs Kidambi Srikanth

Lakshya Sen vs Leong Jun Hao (Malaysia)

Priyanshu Rajawat vs Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong)

Kiran George vs Takuma Obayashi (Japan)

Women's singles qualifiers:

Malavika Bansod vs Lauren Lam (USA)

Women's singles round 1:

P.V Sindhu vs Yvonne Li (Germany)

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Michelle Li (Canada)

Men's doubles qualifiers:

Joshua Magee & Paul Reynolds (Ireland) vs H.Amsakarunan & R.K Rethinasabapathi

Women's doubles qualifiers:

Wang Ting Ge & Wang Yi Duo (China) vs Simran Singhi & Ritika Thaker

Women's doubles round 1:

Apriyani Rahayu & Siti Fadia Ramadhanti (Indonesia) vs R.Panda & S.Panda

Yeung Nga Ting & Yeung Pui Lam (China) vs Ashwini Bhat & Shika Gautam

Tanisha Crasto & Ashwini Ponnappa vs M.T Puspitasari & R.A Rose (Indonesia)

Annie Xu & Kerry Xu (USA) vs Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand

Priya Konjengbam & Shruthi Mishra (Bye to round 2)

Mixed Doubles' qualifiers:

S.K Karunakaran & Aadya Variyath vs Reddy B. Sumeeth & Reddy Sikki

﻿Where to watch

﻿Indian viewers can catch all the action of the Swiss Open 2024 on the BWF TV YouTube channel.